4th of July weekend gas prices to be highest since 2014, report says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're heading to the pump before the 4th of July weekend, don't expect to see a price drop when filling up your vehicle.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices during Independence Day will be the highest since 2014.

“The numbers are clear: people are itching to travel as the nation recovers from Covid-19 but are frustrated with some of the highest holiday weekend gas prices in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

GasBuddy

The website says drivers may see prices around $3.11 per gallon, which is 93 cents more than last year.

"46 percent of Americans’ plans this summer were affected by high gas prices, which had been rising steadily until recently. Prior to the upcoming holiday weekend, Americans saw gas prices spike in early March, and again in mid-May due to increasing demand and the Colonial Pipeline shutdown," said the website.