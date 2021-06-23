Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

4th of July weekend gas prices to be highest since 2014, report says

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
In this March 16, 2021 photo, a gas pump displays gas and diesel prices in Richmond, Va. Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, Thursday, May 27, ahead of one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Gasoline Prices
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 11:45:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're heading to the pump before the 4th of July weekend, don't expect to see a price drop when filling up your vehicle.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices during Independence Day will be the highest since 2014.

“The numbers are clear: people are itching to travel as the nation recovers from Covid-19 but are frustrated with some of the highest holiday weekend gas prices in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Gas Buddy graphic 2021 July 4

The website says drivers may see prices around $3.11 per gallon, which is 93 cents more than last year.

"46 percent of Americans’ plans this summer were affected by high gas prices, which had been rising steadily until recently. Prior to the upcoming holiday weekend, Americans saw gas prices spike in early March, and again in mid-May due to increasing demand and the Colonial Pipeline shutdown," said the website.

GasBuddy

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!