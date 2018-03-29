4th Avenue merchants to meet with Union on Sixth developers in public forum

Fourth Avenue merchants will meet with new developers of Union on Sixth in a public forum to express the importance of keeping 4th local.

Union on sixth will be the first high rise on fourth avenue.

Executive Director of Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Fred Ronstadt says, "It has flavors that you can't get anywhere else in this community and we just want to do everything we can to protect the nature and culture of 4th."

On Friday, First Local Arizona and Fourth Avenue Merchants Association will meet with developers.

Ronstadt says, "we have open dialogue with developers of the Union project to make sure the retail maintains it's local flavor."

They're hoping to create a legislative package to help promote local merchant on the avenue and across the city.

In a statement to KGUN9, Steve Kozachik says local is always preferred but there are constraints.

"The courts have put some restrictions ion how much we can offer in terms of local preferences, but to the extent we're allowed by law we should be making efforts to churn local dollars back into our community."

The public meeting will be held March 30, 2018 at Iron Horse Fabricators from 8 AM to 10 AM.