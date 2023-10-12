49-year-old man dies in single-car crash on north side

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Jared Stephen Krug, 49, died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on West Miracle Mile and North Fairview Avenue, a Tucson Police Department release stated.

Krug, who was driving a Nissan Altima in the crash, was taken to Banner University Medical Center before succumbing to his injuries.

According to witness statements, in conjunction with roadway evidence, Krug was driving the Nissan westbound on Miracle Mile in the curb lane. At one point, the Nissan swerved left across lanes and struck the median and subsequently struck a palm tree in the median. The driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision and detectives are working to determine if impairment was a factor. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.