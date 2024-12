TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Lottery announced in a press release that someone in Tucson hit a big win, winning one $425,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot on Tuesday.

The jackpot was sold at the Circle K at Harrison and Golf Links.

The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is $825 Million, with an estimated cash value of $382.2 Million according to the press release.