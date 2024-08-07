41-year-old woman struck, killed in hit-and-run on Southside

A 41-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car on Tucson's south side early Wednesday.

The car then fled the scene, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run at just before 1 a.m. near South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street.

Medics arrived and declared the woman dead at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives that the woman was in the universal turn lane on Sixth, south of 44th, when she was struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling north and swerved from the media lane, through the universal lane, left of center, then back into the turn lane when it struck the woman, the news release said.

The woman was about 60 feet south of a marked crosswalk at the time.

The reasoning behind the car's erratic movements has not been determined.

The driver leaving the scene is the focus of the investigation, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.