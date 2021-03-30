40 YEARS AFTER THE TCE WATER CONTAMINATION: Victims still suffer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Before the 1980's families on Tucson's southside did not think much about drinking from the tap. That is until the Pima County Health Department found out the water became contaminated.

40 years ago, high levels of trichloroethylene, or TCE, was found in the water. It's was a solvent used to clean airplanes.

Residents started getting sick and at the time it led to one of the biggest water lawsuits in the country.

ADEQ

The area impacted was south of 22nd Street, north of Los Reales Road, east of I-19 and west of Del Moral Boulevard.

“My mom, every morning, she would run the tap water for five minutes. She would never let us drink out of it. We always wondered why," recalled Pattie Daggett.

She and her family were one of the hundreds who felt the wrath of the TCE water contamination.

In 1987 when Tucson water took over operations, some areas of the plume were severely impacted.

Tucson Water

The contamination led to two major lawsuits. One was against the Tucson Airport Authority and the other was against Hughes Aircraft Company.

Daggett and her family were a part of one of the lawsuits filed.

“I know what this water did myself and all those people that swam in here every day. It's heartbreaking,” she said.“We were out [in the pool] from the time that the sun came up until the time the sun went down. We had races in here [and] pool parties in here.”

Her love for the water even led her to a lifeguard job at the neighborhood pool, but all those good memories were overshadowed by what was to come.

"I was diagnosed with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma. It's similar to leukemia. And I had to go through intense treatment. Three rounds of intense treatment because I relapsed three times,” she said.

Several types of illnesses and cancers are associated with TCE exposure.

KGUN 9 staff Sources: CDC, EPA

Daggett said her treatments have cost her upwards of $90 thousand per session.

As a result of the lawsuit, those at fault settled for a payout of $130 million dollars combined.

Daggett walked away with eight thousand dollars.

Rick Gonzales was on the team of lawyers that hundreds of Southside residents.

"It was the first time the southside had ever stood up and said no, you know, not that there's something wrong here," said Rick Gonzales, lawyer.

He was a southside resident himself who was impacted.

"That water would run off into an arroyo that ran adjacent to the Airport Authority, and between the Nogales Highway. We used to ride our bikes over there to the water was blue, it looked, it was clean, it was summer pulses thing we had to a pool, and we would swim with an over swimming and TCE," he said.

But if you asked Gonzales if he knew what he was getting into when he took on the case, he’d tell you "no."

“I took the case and ran with it because I didn't know any better. I was a criminal defense lawyer,” said Gonzales.

Gonzalez got involved after his wife at the time was skeptical about how many people on the Southside were getting sick.

“The reason I pushed it ---totally knowing nothing about mass tort litigation--- was because these were people that were that were sick were people that I grew up with,” he explained.

Working tirelessly on the case for years, Gonzales and colleagues were able to put together a medical team and blue-ribbon scientific team.

"We had a medical team to identify the injuries-- the medical injuries and there were numerous. It wasn't just cancer. It was a number of them. And we also had a blue-ribbon scientific team that talked about how the groundwater, the TCE was percolating from unlined ponds down into the groundwater,” said Gonzales.

He said the turning point in the case was a disposition from a Hughes employee.

“Hughes knew about the contamination. They knew he was going to get their groundwater, and the reason they, and that was one of the key questions. And the reason they knew, was because they had, they had ordered up their own environmental team, the scientists on-premises, because they knew that that, that the water was percolating down,” said Gonzales.

With all the evidence and experts stacked, he truly believes his team got the results they did because of a rule that has since changed.

The Frye Rule allowed a grand jury to listen to expert testimonies from both sides and decide which is better accepted.

"Once we got that ruling Hughes was not willing to let the case, go to trial, because they felt that under the circumstances, and with all the information that we had compiled the decision would go I guess that's what led him to finally settle the case,” said Gonzales.

To this day, he said he takes calls from Tucsonans still feeling the impacts that weren’t able to file in the original lawsuit because they didn’t know about it or they moved away from the area.

But he knows the case won’t stand in court because as he explains the Supreme Court did away with the Frye Rule and brought in what’s now known as the Daubert Standard which puts a judge in charge of deciding if expert opinions are generally accepted in the scientific community.

“If the judge looked at that—had we had Daubert at the time— Judge Browning could’ve very well looked at our argument and said Mr. Gonzales, Mr. Baron, I hear your argument, but it isn’t generally accepted in the medical and scientific community as it relates to TCE,” he explained.

However, the rules haven't stopped Pattie from continuing to fight.

She took steps to file against the U.S. Air Force in 2017 but was told no.

“I received the letter after almost two years of filing that, from the air force base, saying that they denied my claim and that there's no proof of negligence or damages in this case, which, if you drive around here, there's lots of proof,” she said.

At the end of the day, she just wishes it never happened.

"I wish this never happened to your families. And I wish you'd never had to suffer. And I really hope that somebody finally takes accountability for what's happening out there. Know answers because every time we try to fight, we get shot down. You know, we're going up against big corporations and the government. It's a losing battle for us,” said Daggett.

Lots of processes have changed. The nine contaminated wells are now closed.

Today, Tucson Water said no contaminants can be detected in the water. The contamination resulted in a Super Fund. A fund where the parties responsible pay into to pick up the clean-up costs.

One thing that comes out of the Super Fund is the TARP project. Tucson Water an estimated one million dollars every year to clean it up. The remediation project used an air stripping process, according to Tucson Water.