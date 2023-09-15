40-year-old man arrested in drug theft at vet clinic case

Andrew Shalek. 40, was booked Sept. 11 into the Pima County Jail on a multitude of drug-related offenses in connection with a drug theft at a local veterinarian clinic, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s Department news release.

PCSD began an investigation on Sept. 8 into possible drug theft and animal cruelty using information provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration that alleged the crimes had occurred

at a local veterinarian clinic, the release said.

Deputies from the Foothills district learned that medical-grade fentanyl and hydromorphone (Dilaudid) had been removed from a locked drug cabinet, the news release stated. These drugs were intended for utilization during surgeries and for pain maintenance for animals. Deputies learned that the suspect was a veterinarian technician and that he had been observed on camera taking the medicines from vials and replacing it with saline, the release added.

The suspect was identified as Shalek, according to the release. He was booked on a multitude of drug related offenses. PCSD Animal Cruelty detectives are reviewing this case with the Pima County Attorney’s Office. Additional charges may be forthcoming.