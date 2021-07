PIMA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 4-year-old girl is missing after she was swept away in floodwaters in Graham County Thursday night.

Search and rescue crews are scouring the Cottonwood Wash in Pima, Arizona, Friday morning, the Graham County Sheriff's Department said.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed one of their helicopters is being used in the effort.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.