4-year-old dies following UTV rollover on far Eastside

A 4-year-old child died Saturday after a UTV the child was on rolled over near Redington Road.

The child was riding unrestrained in the two-seat off road vehicle when the driver failed to safely negotiate an embankment and the UTV rolled over, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The child was not wearing a helmet and subsequently died at the scene, the news release said.

The child's mother, also a passenger, did not sustain any physical injury.

The UTV driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.