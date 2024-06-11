4-year-old dies following UTV rollover on far Eastside

A 4-year-old child died Saturday after a UTV the child was on rolled over near Redington Road.
The child was riding unrestrained in the two-seat off road vehicle when the driver failed to safely negotiate an embankment and the UTV rolled over, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The child was not wearing a helmet and subsequently died at the scene, the news release said.
The child's mother, also a passenger, did not sustain any physical injury.
The UTV driver remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.