4 Tucson-area dispensaries approved for recreational marijuana sales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Health Services is issuing the first licenses for recreational marijuana sales in the state Friday.

The AZDHS announced the approval of 73 applications for recreational marijuana licenses in the state. Most are in Maricopa County, but three are in Tucson, one in Marana and one in Bisbee. The department only began accepting applications Tuesday.

Proposition 207, which voters approved in the November 2020 election, allowed for pre-existing medical marijuana dispensaries to receive priority in recreational marijuana licenses.

The approved dispensaries are:



Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness - Marana

Medmar Tanque Verde, Llc - Tucson

Patient Care Center 301, Inc. - Tucson

Rainbow Collective, Inc. - Tucson

Natural Relief Clinic, Inc. - Bisbee

The AZDHS says they're still reviewing six recently received applications in Arizona.