TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says four individuals were taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 10 near Marana Saturday morning.

On Saturday, around 10: 49 a.m. a large group of motorcycles were riding eastbound on I-10, it was reported that three or four motorcycles were going down, DPS says. The injuries of the four individuals is unknown.

No further details were immediately released.