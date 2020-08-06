4 southern Arizona teachers named as candidates for Teacher of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. — The ten candidates for Arizona's teacher of the year award were announced Thursday, including four from southern Arizona.

The four teachers are:

Jeffrey Mann (World History), Flowing Wells High School, Flowing Wells Unified School District

Sara Mora (Career and Technical Education), Wrightson Ridge School, Sahuarita Unified School District

Elizabeth “Liz” Shaw (Social Studies), Rincon Vista Middle School, Vail Unified School District

Hillary Stacey (Chemistry), Empire High School, Vail Unified School District

One of the ten candidates will be selected as Arizona's teacher of the year, four will be named "Ambassadors of Excellence" and five will be named "Semi-finalists."

The Arizona Educational Foundation, which awards the Teacher of the Year title, says the finalists will now undergo a final interview in late August.

The foundation will announce the five finalists on Aug. 27.