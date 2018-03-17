4 men with masks rob east side restaurant, TPD investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. - Officers are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Mariscos Chihuahua near Speedway and Swan Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Bay with TPD says the incident occurred around 12:40. Four men entered wearing masks, robbed the restaurant, and left the scene in a vehicle.

It is unclear at this time what the men stole.

Bay says that nobody was injured and officers are on the scene interviewing witnesses.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more on this developing story.