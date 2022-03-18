Watch
4 men arrested after $1.5M robbery of Glendale jewelry store

Posted at 6:35 PM, Mar 17, 2022
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four men have been arrested in connection with jewelry store robbery at a Glendale store.

Police say nine employees and customers were held hostage Wednesday night as the store was robbed of more than $1.5 million in jewelry.

They say the four suspects were wearing ski masks when they walked into the store.

The victims were zip-tied and had their phones and wallets taken as the robbers put the jewelry into pillow cases.

When police arrived, all four suspects were still inside the store and tried to run away but were taken into custody and the jewelry was recovered.

Police say the suspects are facing multiple charges including nine counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

