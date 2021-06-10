4 killed in Phoenix freeway crash involving milk tanker

PHOENIX (AP) — A milk tanker crashed into multiple vehicles on a Phoenix freeway in a wreck that killed four people and critically injured six others.

Authorities say a total of eight vehicles were involved in the Wednesday night crash that closed the Loop 202 freeway overnight. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said there was no immediate indication of impairment and that cause of the wreck was under investigation.

After the initial crash, the trailer of the eastbound tanker rig separated from the tractor and went over the freeway’s median wall and ended up on its side in westbound lanes.

