4 dogs attacked by swarm of bees on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four dogs were attacked by bees on Tucson's east side Wednesday afternoon.

According to TFD, the incident happened at S Calle Polar, near Golf Links and Wilmot.

One dog died as a result of the attack, TFD said.

UPDATE: One dog has died, crews are foaming the aggressive bees before tending to the other dogs. We never enjoy killing precious bees, but in these rare cases it is necessary. Continue to avoid the area 🐝🚒 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 13, 2020

"We never enjoy killing precious bees, but in these rare cases it is necessary. Continue to avoid the area."

The other three dogs have been moved inside and are safe. TFD says they should survive.

