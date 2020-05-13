Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

4 dogs attacked by swarm of bees on east side

Posted at 3:05 PM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 19:03:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four dogs were attacked by bees on Tucson's east side Wednesday afternoon.

According to TFD, the incident happened at S Calle Polar, near Golf Links and Wilmot.

One dog died as a result of the attack, TFD said.

"We never enjoy killing precious bees, but in these rare cases it is necessary. Continue to avoid the area."

The other three dogs have been moved inside and are safe. TFD says they should survive.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.