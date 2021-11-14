4 dead in shooting at trailer park on Ajoy Way, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four people are dead after a shooting at a trailer park in Tucson early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a large trailer park community, located at 1655 W. Ajo Way, near Mission Road at around 12:45 a.m. for multiple reports of a deadly shooting, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, South Side officers were on scene, where they found the trailer with three pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth person was taken to the hospital, but shortly after arriving at the hospital, the person was pronounced dead, police say.

Detectives are working to "find out their role in what transpired and if they are injured victims or injured suspects," police say.

An investigation is underway.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

