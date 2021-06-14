4 dead after head-on crash of big rig, car near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead and another seriously injured after a passenger car collided head-on with a big rig near Wickenburg. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Monday after the car reportedly swerved into the path of the semi-truck on U.S. 93 northwest of Wickenburg.

They say the driver and three passengers in the car died at the scene and a fourth passenger was hospitalized while the semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The names, ages and hometowns of the four people who were killed weren't immediately released. DPS officials say the crash closed U.S. 93 between Interstate 40 and State Route 71 for about six hours. Wickenburg is about 54 miles (87 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

