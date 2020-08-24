Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

4 arrested during anti-police brutality march in Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Siren Generic
Posted at 10:21 AM, Aug 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-24 13:21:29-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say four people were arrested during a protest, including three for crimes committed at a previous demonstration.

Several dozen people gathered near Phoenix City Hall Sunday night to protest in the wake of a police shooting of an unarmed black man earlier in the day in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Sgt. Tommy Thompson says officers patrolling the area recognized the driver of a vehicle, 26-year-old Brandon Valentine, as a suspect in an aggravated assault on a police officer at a past demonstration.

They also recognized his passenger, 22-year-old Ryan Tice. Both were taken into custody.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson