4,000+ waiting for eviction assistance in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following Friday's decision by the Supreme Court, thousands in Pima County could lose their housing.

Kristen Randall, a Pima County Constable, said that evictions could start this week, but will likely begin next week.

"We have seen a lot of landlords start to file on those that were held because of the moratorium," Randall said.

As the eviction moratorium ends, more than $30 million is still waiting to be distributed by Pima County to help those struggling to pay rent.

However, more than 4,000 people are waiting to get a case worker to help them get that rental assistance money.

Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz said that right now what they need is more time.

"It can take 45 to 60 days for people to get a case worker," Heinz said. "Potentially in that time frame we could be losing some people to the streets."

So far, the county has distributed $20,498,022 in rental assistance and 1,099 cases are currently being worked on to get some of the remaining money, according to the Pima County eviction prevention program dashboard.

Heinz said that he is going to propose potential options at the next Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide relief to both tenants struggling to pay rent and landlords who rely on the money.

If you are struggling with rent, click here to learn more about the programs available. If you are looking for the eviction prevention program from Pima County, click here.

