3rd Pima County resident faces illegal voting charges

PHOENIX (AP) — A Pima County man has been accused of voting in the 2020 election despite being a convicted felon who had not had his voting rights restored.
The case announced Monday by the Arizona attorney general's office is the third involving a felon who was able to cast a ballot in Pima County last year.
Two of the men were registered as Democrats and one as a Republican.
The secretary of state's office and county recorders are notified of felony convictions and the state cancels voter registrations.
It isn't clear how the three men slipped through that system.
