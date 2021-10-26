Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

3rd Pima County resident faces illegal voting charges

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Gavel shot
Posted at 5:28 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 20:28:48-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A Pima County man has been accused of voting in the 2020 election despite being a convicted felon who had not had his voting rights restored.

The case announced Monday by the Arizona attorney general's office is the third involving a felon who was able to cast a ballot in Pima County last year.

Two of the men were registered as Democrats and one as a Republican.

The secretary of state's office and county recorders are notified of felony convictions and the state cancels voter registrations.

It isn't clear how the three men slipped through that system.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!