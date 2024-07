TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 39-year-old Mareechi Patel lost control of his motorcycle on Mount Lemmon Highway on July 2, resulting in his death.

Life-saving measures were administered until medical personnel arrived on scene. Mr. Patel died while being transported to a local hospital.

The investigation revealed Mr. Patel was traveling at a high speed on his motorcycle south on General Hitchcock Highway before he ran off the road.