TUCSON, Ariz. — Perimeter Bicycling announced 38th El Tour de Tucson registration opens April 20, 2020.

Changes have been implemented in this years race including; a new route, new website, new content to help cyclists navigate easier for ride information, according to a press release from Perimeter Bicycling.

The races for the main event will be 100 miles, 57 miles and 28 miles, and the Fun Ride will be ten miles, five miles and one mile.

Early Bird Registration is $130. Fun Ride is $15. The ride is expected to be held November 21,2020.

The 100-mile ride will go east from downtown and head toward Tucson landmarks such as the boneyard of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, mountainous and saguaro-lined areas of Old Spanish Trail and Colossal Cave during El Tour's first ride into southern Pima County in 38 years, according to Perimeter Bicycling.

More than 6,000 cyclists a year come to ride in El Tour from all around the world over the past few years, according to Perimeter Bicycling. Approximately 70 percent of cyclist are from southern Arizona with the rest coming from beyond the state.

Last year, cyclists from ten countries participated in El Tour, which is one that helped raise $5.8 million for 35 nonprofit partners.

El Tour has been around for nearly four decades.