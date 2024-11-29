Watch Now
38-year-old man struck by SUV in Midtown dies in hospital

An adult male pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run, according to TPD.
A 38-year-old man who was struck by an SUV last week died from his injuries in hospital on Friday, Nov. 29.

Jonathan Paul Mitchell was crossing Alvernon Way at East Pima Street at 3 a.m., against a green traffic signal, when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

The Rogue stopped and the driver cooperated with the investigation. TPD determined that the driver was impaired at the time of the collision. Additionally, narcotic paraphernalia was found near Mitchell's body.

Charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

