37-year-old Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista man was arrested last week on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In a news release, the Sierra Vista Police Department identified 37-year-old Stanford Lewis as the suspect.

"The department opened a criminal investigation in June 2021 after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning the transfer of illicit images online," said SVPD.

Lewis was arrested at his home in the 6000 block of E. Mark Drive on July 19.

SIERRA VISTA POLICE DEPARTMENT

SVPD says he remains in jail with a $100,000 bond.

During the search of Lewis' home, detectives also found methamphetamine and evidence related to the sale of the drug.

Police then arrested another resident, 55-year-old Scott Turner on several drug charges. He has since been released on $20,000 bond.