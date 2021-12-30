37-year-old Nogales restaurant closes its doors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Photos line the walls of Zulas restaurant in Nogales. They capture memories from over nearly four decades.

"It's like having a big family. Sometimes the same people come for lunch and dinner. What I enjoy most is talking to the customers," said Zulas Owner, Aurelia "Tita" Papachoris.

Papachoris opened Zulas with her husband back in 1984. Known for their hamburgers and warm apple pie, the restaurant became a town favorite.

"My husband passed away ten years ago. I continued the business for the last ten years," said Papachoris.

Papachoris is starting a new chapter in her life. At 85-years-old, she has decided to retire and close her beloved family business.

"The hardest thing for our family about making this decision is we know how much this place means to the community," said Papachoris' daughter, Martha Papachoris Terry.

Members of the Papachoris family grew up working at Zulas.

"All of the love and support, we will take with us forever. The friendships. The longtime friendships," said Martha.

The Papachoris family has yet put the Zulas building on the market. For now, the memories inside will stick around.

"I made a lot of friends. They felt it was a home for them. For me, they were my family," said Papachoris.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

