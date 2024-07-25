36-year-old Tucson man sentenced to 42 months in prison after child pornography found on computer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enrique Adrian Yanez, a 36-year-old Tucson resident, was sentenced last week to 42 months in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, according to a release from the United States District of Arizona.

In the summer of 2022, agents with Homeland Security Investigations learned that Yanez was sending child pornography files using a file-sharing network.

HSI then executed a search warrant on Yanez’s residence, where agents located child pornography files on a computer belonging to Yanez.

When Yanez is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender. Yanez pleaded guilty in February to one count of Knowing Access of Child Pornography.