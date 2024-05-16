$36 million going to housing on Native Arizona land

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congressman Raul Grijalva announced Wednesday that more than $36 million is going toward housing for tribes in Arizona's District 7.

For the full picture, here is the breakdown of the money disbursements:



Tohono O'odham Nation - $25.6 million

Pascua Yaqui Tribe - $7.5 million

Cocopah Tribe - $1.1 million

Quechan Tribe - $2.5 milion

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Indian Housing Block Grant, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

This year's installment is a 40% increase from last year at $1.1 billion. It's also the largest investment in tribal housing in history.

Funding can be used for affordable housing activities including new housing construction, rehabilitation, and housing services, and more.

"It will give chronically underfunded Tribal communities the ability to build safer, quality affordable housing,” said Rep. Grijalva. "Everyone deserves access to affordable housing, no matter where they live."