34,000 lbs. of food donated to Food Bank to fight hunger

TUCSON, Ariz. - More than 34,000 pounds of protein was donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, in an effort to fight hunger. The donated food is equal to about 138,000 servings for families across southern Arizona.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Safeway teamed up to make the donation happen. It was part of Smithfield's annual program, Helping Hungry Homes, which is focused on helping hungry families and allowing them to become more food secure. This is the program's 10th year in helping families.

“Our mission is to change lives in the communities we serve by feeding the hungry today and building a hunger-free tomorrow. We are immensely thankful for this donation from Smithfield Foods, as it will provide thousands of local individuals struggling with food insecurity a wholesome meal for weeks to come.” - Michael McDonald, CEO of Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

The donation from both Smithfield and Safeway will help feed the nearly 200,000 individuals that the Community Food Bank serves in the area.

For more information on the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, you can find it here.