TUCSON, Ariz. - Two suspects, a vehicle, 32 pounds of methamphetamine, and 5,000 tablets of fentanyl were taken into custody by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Blythe, California early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release made by Yuma Public Affairs, the discovery was made after agents made an immigration stop on Interstate 40 near Topock, Arizona. The total amount of methamphetamine was valued at around $96,000 while the fentanyl was valued at $100,000.

The driver of the 2009 Acura TSX was a 23-year old man and his passenger was a 22-year-old woman. The two were headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico at the time of their arrest.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warns against the drug fentanyl because of its potency and says that even just two milligrams of the drug can be lethal.

People who spot suspicious characters near the border are encouraged to call toll-free at the number 1-866-999-8727. Those who call are able to stay anonymous.