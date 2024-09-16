30-year-old man shot, killed in Benson on Saturday

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Benson, Saturday.

Benson Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of East Walker Street at around 5 p.m., according to a news release from Benson PD.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Christian D. Bennett, with signs of gunshot trauma, the news release said. Bennett died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Austin D. Kyes, was located near the shooting and arrested without incident, the news release said.

Benson Police determined that Kyes and Bennett were arguing when things turned physical and then shots were allegedly fired, the news release said.

Kyes was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.