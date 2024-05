A 3-year-old girl drowned in a community pool on Tucson's southeast side Tuesday night.

Tucson Fire responded to reports of a drowning at just before 9 p.m., according to a post on TFD's social media.

Units arrived to find an unresponsive 3 year old. They attempted to resuscitate her, but the child died at the scene.

An investigation involving Tucson Police Department is ongoing.