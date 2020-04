TUCSON, Ariz. — Three people and three cats are safe and three cats are missing after a brush fire caught a nearby trailer on fire Thursday afternoon, the Tucson Fire Department said.

It happened on the 6100 block of South Park Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. TFD says it took 24 firefighters to battle the blaze and one of the cats required oxygen.

Fire officials aren't sure what started the fire, but they're investigating.