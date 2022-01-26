3 massive amethysts unveiled at Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three massive amethysts were unveiled at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show Tuesday.

The rare amethyst clusters made the 10,000 mile journey from Bolivia and arrived in Tucson Monday.

'Grounded Life and Home' says the 1,500 pound clusters are the largest unearthed in 20-years. They're not just massive, founder Jeffery Berk says they're also incredibly rare and this is the first time they've been shown to the public.

Founder of Grounded Life and Home Jeffery Berk said they're over 250 to 400 million years old. Just having anything of this magnitude of this crystallization is totally unique, amongst all amethysts worldwide.

The pieces were discovered in a remote mine in central Bolivia.

