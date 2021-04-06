Watch
3 killed in train-vehicles collision were from Kingman area

Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 15:03:48-04

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say the three people killed when a freight train collided with two vehicles at a rural crossing south of Kingman were Kingman-area residents.

The Sheriff's Office said 72-year-old Larry Whatley of Kingman was in a SUV while two Golden Valley residents, 49-year-old Virginia Voyles and 54-year and Wesley Hoagland were in a truck. The office said the two vehicles had stopped at the crossing waiting for an eastbound train to pass.

After that train passed, the vehicles began to cross the intersection but the drivers did not see an approaching westbound train. The crashes occurred about 11 miles south of Kingman.

