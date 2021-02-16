3 African American military newspapers from Fort Huachuca digitized

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca has teamed up with the Secretary of State's Office to feature three African American division's newspapers.

The three newspapers came out of the fort in the 1920s through the 1940s.

During that period of history, three infantry divisions at Fort Huachuca were made up of black men. The 25th, 92nd and 93rd. Each had their own unique newsletter designed to keep families of those soldiers up-to-date with what they were doing.

Arizona Secretary of State Website Fort Huachuca has teamed up with the Secretary of State's Office to feature three African American newspapers.

Arizona Secretary of State Website Fort Huachuca has teamed up with the Secretary of State's Office to feature three African American newspapers.

Arizona Secretary of State Website Fort Huachuca has teamed up with the Secretary of State's Office to feature three African American newspapers.

Now, those newspapers can be found on the Secretary of State's website with partnership between State of Arizona Research Library and the Fort Huachuca Museum.

"Together, these three newspapers help tell the story of African American soldiers at Fort Huachuca, Arizona just prior to, and during, World War II. They offer insight into an important chapter of Arizona’s Black history,” said Sativa Peterson, State of Arizona Research Library’s news content program manager.

Below are links to view the newspapers:

https://azmemory.azlibrary.gov/digital/custom/np_afam

https://azmemory.azlibrary.gov/digital/custom/np_military