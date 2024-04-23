29-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Tucson's Eastside

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday evening on Tucson's east side.

Randall Jacob Miller was riding his motorcycle south on Wilmot Road at around 6:30 p.m., when a Toyota Rav4 traveling north, struck him while attempting to make a left turn onto East Fairmount Street, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Miller was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release said. The driver of the Rav4, a 19-year-old woman, also went to St. Joseph's Hospital with minor injuries.

The 19-year-old was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to TPD. Miller was wearing a helmet, but did not have the proper motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver's license, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

