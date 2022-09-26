Watch Now
29 migrants found by Border Patrol near Naco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large group of migrants were found near Naco, Ariz., according to U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.

Chief Modlin says 29 Mexican citizens were trying not to get caught but were then taken into custody.

Border Patrol agents had help from Customs and Border Protection and the Horse Patrol.

