28-year-old Sahuarita man arrested on child porn charges

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sahuarita man arrested on child porn charges after search warrant served, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.

SPD served a search warrant at 6:30 a.m. on April 30 at the 18000 block of S. Copper Basin Dr. after a child pornography investigation.

28-year-old Domenic Olson was arrested after several of his electronic devices were seized.

Based on the investigation, probable cause was found to arrest Olson for seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, which is a class 2 felony.

The case is still under investigation.