28-year-old motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash on Eastside

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a Prius near the intersection of Kolb Road and Broadway Boulevard, Sunday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Drake Edward Gemrose was riding his motorcycle north on Kolb when he collided with the Prius, which was driving southbound and turning left into a shopping center.

Gemrose was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries on Monday, Sept. 1.

The driver of the Prius stopped and cooperated. TPD determined she was not impaired at the time of the crash. She was issued a citation.

Gemrose was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.