Proposed AZ Bill would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for breast imaging

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — A bill making its way through the Arizona legislature hopes to bring peace of mind by eliminating out-of-pocket expenses for breast imaging procedures like MRIs and ultrasounds.

HB 2561 aims to ensure that when a person needs follow-up imaging for breast health, they wouldn’t have to pay anything out of pocket for those diagnostic services. It could help make it easier for people to access early breast cancer detection and care without worrying about financial barriers.

N/A

The bill was introduced by Representative Michelle Peña (R-Yuma).

Lindsey Baker was 35 years old when she found out she had Stage 2b Triple-negative cancer.

“I saw, getting diagnosed, how quickly you can go from being financially secure to going into medical debt," Baker said. She said her doctors recommended she also get a CT scan so they could see if the cancer had spread.

"Insurance wouldn’t cover it. So I had to pay out of pocket. And I believe it was about $1,200.” Baker explained that this bill could eliminate a lot of stress for families dealing with medical debt or financial problems. Baker is currently cancer-free.

Angela Runyon was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2021. She is also currently cancer-free.

“It feels nice that someone is thinking about this impact of people that are diagnosed younger in life and they have to deal with all of these screening appointments for the rest of their lives. Because it really does add up," Runyon said.

In one study reported by WebMD, "1 in 3 women said the costs of care were more than they expected -- so much so that some avoided doctor visits."

WebMD also notes from another study that costs for cancer patients were higher soon after diagnosis when surgeries were common.

If the bill passes, hospitals and insurers would be required to cover the full cost of the procedures, eliminating the need for the patient to pay the costs directly. The bill is currently pending review by the House Appropriations Committee.