27 students trained as a Community Emergency Response Team

Brandi Walker
7:31 PM, Apr 12, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Twenty-seven students from Sahuarita High School and Walden Grove High School are a part of the first CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, program in Pima County.

Rural/Metro Fire Department worked with the Greater Green Valley CERT to train these kids through an 8-week program. The program graduation was on April 10.

The participants were trained in live-saving subjects, such as disaster preparedness, fire suppression, as well as medical triage and treatment.

During their final day of training, the students' skills were tested in a mock disaster exercise.

The teen CERT program graduates will continue their training through ongoing monthly participation with the Greater Green Valley CERT and Rural Metro to keep their skills sharp.

