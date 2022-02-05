25-year-old Kevin Angelo Lyons arrested in officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Feb. 3 2022 Public Safety Communications Department received calls about a person pointing a gun at people, including children, and passing vehicles near N. Romero and W. Prince Rd.

The Tucson Police Department responded to the call and located the suspect on N. Romero Rd. The officer then used the car's PA speakers to order the suspect to drop the weapon. After the suspect refused to drop the weapon the officer then exited his car.

While outside the car the officer gave multiple commands to the suspect to drop his weapon and the suspect still refused and then pointed his gun at the officer.

The officer then shot the suspect and immediately began rendering aid to the suspect. The suspect was transported to Banner University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Kevin Angelo Lyons.

Today Kevin Angelo Lyons was released from the hospital and booked into Pima County Jail.

