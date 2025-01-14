Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

25-year-old female dies in early Tuesday morning crash on Southside

Tucson Police Department
Faith Abercrombie
Tucson Police Department
Posted

A single-vehicle car crash on Tucson's south side resulted in the death of the car's passenger early Tuesday.

25-year-old Montana Rose Lujan was riding in a car heading north on South 12th Avenue at around 2 a.m., when the driver, a 23-year-old female, allegedly lost control, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

The car, which TPD said was moving at high speeds, struck a utility pole on the east side of the road. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Lujan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was tested for impairment. Test results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood