25 dogs rescued after owner passes away

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Three local animal shelters partnered Thursday morning to rescue more than twenty dogs whose owner died in December.

Pima Animal Care Center, The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and Hope Animal Shelter rescued 25 German Shepherd and Labrador Retriever-mix dogs.

A family member of the owner that died has been giving the dogs food and water.

"We knew the dogs were in a safe situation, receiving food and water, but ultimately, the family needs to find homes for them and they asked for our help," said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach in a media release. "We took eight of the dogs a couple of weeks ago, focusing on those with medical issues and went back today to get the rest of them.

Officials say the dogs have had little interaction with humans and have lived in the backyard of a home near Marana for their entire lives.

The three organizations will divide up the dogs and make sure the animals are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and are given behavioral support.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering one of these dogs visit the three organization's social media outlets or pet listing websites to see when the dogs will be available.