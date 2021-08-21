246 years: State historian remarks significance of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Old Pueblo turned 246 years old today.

KGUN 9 spoke to a state historian about the milestone, who remarks the significance of city of Tucson in our nation's history.

It has been an oasis for those with health problems since the mid 1800s, and the population of Tucson was bigger than the city of Phoenix in the roaring 20s.

Arizona Historian Blue James turner said "Not enough people know how old this town is. I mean its like before the American Revolution. And most people think we have board sidewalks and that it was a cow town or railroad town, no Spanish Colonial."

Additional historical tid bits include the establishment of the University of Arizona, which brought more educated scholars to the area.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

