24-year-old shot and killed near Grant Road, homicide investigation underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson recorded its 82nd homicide in 2021 Saturday evening.

One man was shot and killed during an argument in Tucson early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the 700 block of W Grant Road, near 15th Avenue at around 1:00 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside a vehicle, where he was pronounced dead, police say. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Ma’Tayis Michael Mitchell. Next of kin was notified.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that there was an argument between the occupants of the vehicle, during which a firearm was discharged and struck Mitchell, according to police.

Prior to police responding to the scene, two occupants fled the scene.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody, police say. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

