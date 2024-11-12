Watch Now
24-year-old man dies after driving off road to Mt. Lemmon

A 24-year-old man died after driving his SUV off of the road leading up to Mt. Lemmon last week.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a traffic collision on North General Hitchcock Highway, near milepost 9, at just before 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Deputies arrived to find a 2023 Rivian pickup had broken through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment.

The driver was identified as Orion Sherry. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Sherry had been allegedly driving recklessly on the highway prior to driving off the road.

The investigation is ongoing.

