23-year-old woman shot, killed during altercation on Southside

A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed on Tucson's Southside over the weekend.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Nazhoni Nunez was allegedly attempting to force her way into her partner's apartment in the 800 block of West Ajo Way, at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, "where an altercation occurred."

During the altercation, Nunez was shot. The news release does not specifically say that her partner fired the shot.

Nunez died at the scene.

No charges or arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.