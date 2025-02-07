23-year-old man dead after shooting near 1st and Grant on Wednesday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in a parking lot near North First Avenue and East Copper Street.

Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 2600 block of N. 1st Ave., where they found 23-year-old Rene Miguel Armendarez with gunshot wounds, TPD said.

The release said that despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Armendarez had been with a group in the parking lot when he briefly interacted with another group, police said.

During that exchange, shots were fired, striking Armendarez, TPD said.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

The statement said all involved parties have been accounted for, and police say no suspects are outstanding.

The case remains under investigation, KGUN 9 will have updates.